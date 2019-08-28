WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

_____

835 FPUS56 KSEW 281019

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 87 62 79 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 86 60 77 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 80 60 78 / 0 0 20

Everett 81 61 77 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 89 62 80 / 0 0 20

Tacoma 88 61 78 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 86 63 79 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 88 62 81 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 89 61 78 / 0 0 20

North Bend 89 61 80 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 81 59 76 / 0 0 0

Sumas 86 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 77 57 75 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 82 60 81 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 79 54 73 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 77 60 73 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 76 59 76 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 76 57 72 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 91 59 77 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 93 58 81 / 0 10 30

Olympia 90 58 79 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 77 57 70 / 0 0 10

Sequim 79 57 73 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 75 58 68 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 80 58 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 81 60 69 / 0 10 30

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 73 52 65 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 77 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

70s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 11500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 83 57 72 / 0 10 20

Stevens Pass 79 56 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

318 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

$$

_____

