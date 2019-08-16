WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

193 FPUS56 KSEW 161015

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 60 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 57 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 58 71 / 10 10 10

Everett 72 59 70 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 74 59 73 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 73 59 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 60 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 73 59 71 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 71 56 70 / 10 10 10

North Bend 72 57 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 59 70 / 10 10 20

Sumas 74 58 70 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 57 70 / 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 74 58 72 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 54 69 / 10 10 20

Eastsound 70 59 70 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 71 58 70 / 10 10 20

Port Townsend 69 56 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 57 72 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 57 72 / 10 10 20

Olympia 72 57 71 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 70. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 55 67 / 10 10 10

Sequim 69 55 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 56 65 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 57 68 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 59 68 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 48 56 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 60 49 56 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 65 52 63 / 10 0 10

Stevens Pass 61 49 58 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

$$

