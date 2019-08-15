WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
028 FPUS56 KSEW 151020
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-152300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 80 59 75 / 0 0 10
WAZ559-152300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 79 56 74 / 0 10 10
WAZ507-152300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 76 57 73 / 0 0 10
Everett 76 57 73 / 0 0 10
WAZ509-152300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 80 58 75 / 0 0 10
Tacoma 80 58 74 / 0 0 10
WAZ556-152300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 80 60 75 / 0 0 10
WAZ555-152300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 79 57 75 / 0 0 10
Enumclaw 77 55 72 / 0 10 10
North Bend 78 57 74 / 0 0 10
WAZ503-152300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 75 58 72 / 0 0 10
Sumas 79 57 75 / 0 10 10
WAZ506-152300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 73 56 72 / 0 0 10
Mount Vernon 78 57 75 / 0 0 10
WAZ001-152300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 74 54 71 / 0 0 10
Eastsound 73 59 71 / 0 0 10
WAZ510-152300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 71 57 71 / 0 0 10
Port Townsend 71 55 69 / 0 0 10
WAZ511-152300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 79 56 74 / 0 0 10
WAZ504-152300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 80 56 74 / 0 0 10
Olympia 80 55 74 / 0 0 10
WAZ512-152300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
WAZ514-152300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 70 55 68 / 0 0 10
Sequim 72 54 70 / 0 0 10
WAZ515-152300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 67 55 66 / 0 0 10
WAZ516-152300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 69 56 69 / 0 0 10
WAZ517-152300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 70 58 68 / 0 0 10
WAZ513-152300-
Olympics-
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 62 49 60 / 0 0 10
WAZ567-152300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 65 50 61 / 0 10 20
WAZ568-152300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 70 51 66 / 10 0 10
Stevens Pass 66 49 62 / 0 0 10
WAZ569-152300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
