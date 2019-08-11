WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 71 59 77 / 30 30 10

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 71 56 77 / 40 30 10

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 58 74 / 30 30 10

Everett 70 58 74 / 30 30 20

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 57 77 / 30 30 10

Tacoma 72 57 77 / 30 30 10

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 60.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 59 78 / 30 30 10

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 58 76 / 40 30 20

Enumclaw 68 55 75 / 30 40 10

North Bend 70 57 76 / 30 30 10

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 58 74 / 30 20 20

Sumas 70 57 76 / 30 20 20

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 56 73 / 20 20 20

Mount Vernon 72 58 76 / 30 20 20

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 53 72 / 20 20 20

Eastsound 70 58 71 / 30 20 20

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 58 71 / 30 20 20

Port Townsend 68 55 70 / 30 20 20

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 73 56 77 / 30 20 10

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 54 79 / 30 20 10

Olympia 72 55 78 / 30 20 10

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 54 67 / 30 20 20

Sequim 68 54 70 / 30 30 20

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 55 66 / 30 20 30

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 56 70 / 20 20 20

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 58 71 / 30 20 10

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 55 46 56 / 40 30 20

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 49 59 / 40 30 30

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 60 51 68 / 40 40 10

Stevens Pass 55 48 63 / 40 20 10

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

314 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

