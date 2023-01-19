WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

_____

383 FPUS56 KPQR 191113 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

313 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

WAZ021-200015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

313 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-200015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

313 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Snow level 1000 feet this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ040-200015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

313 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ019-200015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

313 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level at the surface. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather