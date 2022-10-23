WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022 _____ 145 FPUS56 KPQR 230946 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 246 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, and Tuesday. WAZ021-240130- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 246 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain increasing. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-240130- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 246 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain until midnight. Rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-240130- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 246 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light west wind. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ WAZ019-240130- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 246 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet, rising to 5000 feet overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain or snow.. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, decreasing overnight. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 6000 feet. $$ weather.gov\/portland _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather