WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then

mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 80.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 55.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 75.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 80.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 80. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 80. East wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Free air freezing

level 14000 feet. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Free air freezing

level 14000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Free air freezing

level 14000 feet rising to 15000 feet after midnight. East wind

5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

