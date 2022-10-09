WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

409 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Columbus Day, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

409 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

409 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

409 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

409 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, rising

to 14000 feet this afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 14000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet, lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

