WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

_____

478 FPUS56 KPQR 030441 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

941 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-031215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

941 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog, then patchy fog until midday. Highs 65 to 75. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-031215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

941 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy with patchy fog late.

Lows 50 to 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of morning fog. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-031215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

941 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-031215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

941 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

