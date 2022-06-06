WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

529 FPUS56 KPQR 061047

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product for Oregon

National Weather Service Portland OR

347 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-062330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

347 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ020-062330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

347 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ040-062330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

347 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ019-062330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

347 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated rain showers this afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Snow level 6000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet, increasing to Free air freezing level

11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. Snow level 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

$$

_____

