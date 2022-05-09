WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ 524 FPUS56 KPQR 091035 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 335 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday. WAZ021-092345- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 335 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning through the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ WAZ020-092345- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 335 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers until midnight. Patchy frost late. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ WAZ040-092345- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 335 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers until midnight. Patchy frost late. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. $$ WAZ019-092345- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 335 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers until midnight. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Free air freezing level 10000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 10000 feet in the morning. $$