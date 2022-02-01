WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

309 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

309 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

309 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 35. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

309 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely early in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Slight chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy fog

in the late evening and early morning. Snow level 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Chance

of snow showers. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 35. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

and patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 35. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

309 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Snow level 4500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Free air

freezing level 5000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 7000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

