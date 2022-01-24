WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

273 FPUS56 KPQR 241000

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

200 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-250015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

200 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-250015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

200 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY BELOW

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-250015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

200 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY BELOW

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-250015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

200 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet lowering

to 6000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6500 feet rising to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 7000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather