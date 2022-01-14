WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

_____

713 FPUS56 KPQR 141050

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-150030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

250 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-150030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

250 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-150030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

250 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-150030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

250 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Free air freezing

level 9000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 9000 feet lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet lowering to 7500 feet after midnight. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Free air freezing level

9000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

