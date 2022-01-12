WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

_____

248 FPUS56 KPQR 120817 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest

Washington...Update

National Weather Service Portland OR

1216 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCHES AND/OR WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF

THE ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN

FOR DETAILS...

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night,

Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-121400-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, South Bend, Klipsan Beach,

Leadbetter Point, Nemah, Ocean Park, and Oysterville

159 PM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

to three quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except

south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 45. South

wind 5 to 15 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph, except southwest wind 10 to 20 mph on beaches and headlands

early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Morning clouds, with patchy fog. Then, partly sunny.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45

to 50.

$$

WAZ020-121400-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Brooklyn, Menlo, and Willapa

159 PM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 45. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

decreasing chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 50. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35..

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloud, with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40

to 45.

$$

WAZ040-121400-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Larch Mountain and Pigeon Springs

159 PM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Rain likely in the late evening and early morning, then showers

likely late. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 50.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-121400-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Willard, Adams Fork Campground,

Indian Heaven Wilderness, Northwoods, Stabler,

Upper Lewis River Falls, and Trapper Creek Wilderness

159 PM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain likely in the

morning. Snow level 6500 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

overnight. Snow level 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers early, then decreasing chance of

showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 8000

feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 4500

feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather