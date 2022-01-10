WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

359 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, South Bend, Klipsan Beach,

Leadbetter Point, Nemah, Ocean Park, and Oysterville

359 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 30 mph

after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight, gusts to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph, except south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

15 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Brooklyn, Menlo, and Willapa

359 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an

inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Larch Mountain and Pigeon Springs

359 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely late. Lows around 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Willard, Adams Fork Campground,

Indian Heaven Wilderness, Northwoods, Stabler,

Upper Lewis River Falls, and Trapper Creek Wilderness

359 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning. Snow likely.

Chance of rain and a slight chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog until midday. Snow level 4000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Southeast wind 5

to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain or freezing rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. South wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet after midnight. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

rising to 7500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and freezing rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

