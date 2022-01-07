WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

607 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

607 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 60 mph early in the morning, then 15 to 25 mph late in the

morning shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph near beaches and headlands. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight, gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40. Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

607 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the

morning. Highs around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Western Columbia River Gorge-

Including the cities of North Bonneville and Stevenson

607 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

607 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain and a chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 40 to 45. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley

lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Valley highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

607 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 3500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

50 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east with gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 6000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

