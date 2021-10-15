WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

_____

319 FPUS56 KPQR 151006

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

306 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-160100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

306 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly early

and again later in the day. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain increasing. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, decreasing late in the day. Highs 55 to 60. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ020-160100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

306 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a rain likely in the evening,

then chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ040-160100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

306 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Morning clouds with some sprinkles. Patchy morning fog.

Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-160100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

306 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with sprinkles this morning, then partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers. Snow level lowering to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

rising to 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather