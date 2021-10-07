WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows

around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 55. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows

40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 60. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in

the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

