WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

334 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph, except southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain through midnight, then rain likely

late. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to

above 8000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Snow

level 7500 feet in the evening. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

