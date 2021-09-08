WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Haze and

areas of smoke in the morning. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

