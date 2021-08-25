WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

409 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

409 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

409 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

409 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late in the day. Haze.

Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 60 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

409 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late in the day. Haze.

Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

above 8000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet

decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet.

