WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

253 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except with gusts to 30 mph

near beaches and headlands in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches

and headlands.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

253 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

253 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

253 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to

13000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering

to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet.

