WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 _____ 425 FPUS56 KPQR 201109 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 409 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday. WAZ021-202345- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 409 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ WAZ020-202345- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 409 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Isolated showers in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers until midnight. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. $$ WAZ040-202345- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 409 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Isolated showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers in the evening. Isolated showers after midnight. Patchy fog late. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. $$ WAZ019-202345- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 409 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, some with small hail. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. $$