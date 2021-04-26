WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021 _____ 249 FPUS56 KPQR 260601 AAB ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED National Weather Service Portland OR 1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday. WAZ021-261130- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until midnight, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers early in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 45. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. $$ WAZ020-261130- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers, then scattered showers late. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. $$ WAZ040-261130- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Valley highs 65 to 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley highs 55 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 55 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Valley lows 40 to 45. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 50 to 60. $$ WAZ019-261130- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 1101 PM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers until midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing level 4000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.