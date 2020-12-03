WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
_____
815 FPUS56 KPQR 031149
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
349 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-040030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
349 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
WAZ020-040030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
349 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY BELOW
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ040-040030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
349 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY BELOW
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ019-040030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
349 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet lowering
to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising
to 10000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to
11000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet
lowering to 10000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow level 5500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to
7500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet
rising to 9000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to
11000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 8000 feet increasing to above 8000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather