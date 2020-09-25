WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

405 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

405 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 65. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

405 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one

and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

405 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of

an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

405 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

