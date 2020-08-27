WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
121 FPUS56 KPQR 271028
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
328 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-272315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
328 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph, except north wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands.
Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 70.
$$
WAZ020-272315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
328 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75.
$$
WAZ040-272315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
328 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 75 to 80.
$$
WAZ019-272315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
328 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to
14000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to
15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Cooler.
Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Free air freezing level
14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air
freezing level 13000 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet
rising to 14000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
$$
