WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

144 FPUS56 KPQR 141134

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

434 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-142345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

434 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind, except south

wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ020-142345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

434 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 75.

WAZ040-142345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

434 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY

BELOW 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 95. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

WAZ019-142345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

434 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY

BELOW 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Hot in the valleys. Free air freezing

level 15000 feet rising to 16000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot in the valleys. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

