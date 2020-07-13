WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020
873 FPUS56 KPQR 130927
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-140000-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly
sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to
70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows
around 55.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs around 70.
WAZ020-140000-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly
sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming north
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows
50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
WAZ040-140000-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs
75 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley
lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 80.
WAZ019-140000-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light
wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to
13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to
14000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air
freezing level 14000 feet in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet
rising to 15000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 14000 feet.
