WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

796 FPUS56 KPQR 110915

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-112315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-112315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-112315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon, then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-112315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,

then mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to

13000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

