WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Independence Day,

Saturday Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-032345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

WAZ020-032345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ040-032345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ019-032345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

11000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

