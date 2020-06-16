WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle

in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Valley lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer.

Valley highs 60 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

