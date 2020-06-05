WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

411 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

411 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Chance of showers overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

411 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

411 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through midnight, then

showers likely late. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

411 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers through midnight, then a chance

of rain and snow showers late. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500

feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet increasing to above 8000 feet

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 8000 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

