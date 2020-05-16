WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

_____

633 FPUS56 KPQR 161027

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

327 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-162345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

327 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except

south wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 25 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ020-162345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

327 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers until midnight. Chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-162345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

327 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 80

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ019-162345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

327 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather