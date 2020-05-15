WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

359 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

359 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Light wind. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through the day with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

359 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

359 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around 50. Light wind.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Valley lows around 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely through the day with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

359 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Light wind. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in

the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Snow level 7500 feet. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Light wind becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers through the day with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

