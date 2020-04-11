WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

_____

883 FPUS56 KPQR 110919

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

219 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-112330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

219 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ020-112330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

219 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-112330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

219 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-112330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

219 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet lowering

to 5000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

rising to 7500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet lowering to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather