WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

423 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

423 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

423 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. East

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows around 25.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 50. Light wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

423 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Valley

highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Valley lows 25 to

30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Valley highs 50 to 55. Light

wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

423 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Snow in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30

mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Free air freezing level at the surface after

midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Free air freezing level at the

surface rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Free air freezing level 4000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 5000 feet in the morning.

weather.gov/portland

