WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

440 FPUS56 KPQR 201110

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

310 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-210045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

310 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Near beaches and headlands, southeast

wind increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs around 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph, except south wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ020-210045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

310 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to

45. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ040-210045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

310 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ019-210045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

310 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Snow

level 4500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 9 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

