WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020
853 FPUS56 KPQR 130836 AAA
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATE
National Weather Service Portland OR
1235 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
Updated to add advisory for Willapa Hills and NW Oregon Coast Range.
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-131315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
752 PM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level lowering to 500
feet after midnight. Local snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows
around 35. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, northwest
wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90
percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain with snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Local snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level lowering to 500 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. North wind 5 to 10
mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 35. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 30. West
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
WAZ020-131315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
1235 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows 25 to
30. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 30 to 35.
West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows
20 to 25. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Highs 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 25. South wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs around
30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 25.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
WAZ040-131315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
752 PM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows
around 30. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows around 25. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 25 to
30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 25. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to
2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
WAZ019-131315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
752 PM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8
inches. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 3000 feet.
