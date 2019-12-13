WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

353 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-140045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

353 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

WAZ020-140045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

353 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 35. Light wind. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-140045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

353 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around

35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

around 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-140045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

353 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Snow level 1500 feet. Free air freezing level 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet

rising to 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

