WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-080045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

WAZ020-080045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

WAZ040-080045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY BELOW

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows around 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

WAZ019-080045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 5500 feet. Light wind becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

weather.gov/portland

