Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

344 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-050015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

344 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

fog. Patchy fog until midday. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

WAZ020-050015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

344 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

WAZ040-050015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

344 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ019-050015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

344 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering to

12000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering to

11000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

8000 feet.

