WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

_____

609 FPUS56 KPQR 230958

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-232330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

258 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

WAZ020-232330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

258 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-232330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

258 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-232330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

258 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Snow level

5500 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 2500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

