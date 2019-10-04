WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

312 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

312 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs

around 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

312 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

312 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Valley lows around 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

312 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Free air freezing level

7000 feet rising to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 3000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

weather.gov/portland

