WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

_____

205 FPUS56 KPQR 271007

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

307 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-280015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

307 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light

after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ020-280015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

307 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ040-280015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

307 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-280015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

307 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

rising to 7000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising

to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather