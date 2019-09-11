WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

242 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

242 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

242 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

242 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Areas of

morning fog. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley lows

50 to 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 70 to

75. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Valley lows around 55.

Light wind. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Valley highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

242 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising

to 12000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to

6500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

