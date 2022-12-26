WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

WAZ026-270000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain overnight. No

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow

and freezing rain. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

WAZ027-270000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

three quarters of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain, freezing rain likely and a chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

WAZ028-270000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ029-270000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

three quarters of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ030-270000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and high mountain

snow in the afternoon. No high mountain snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a half and one inch possible.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and high

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain, snow and freezing rain likely.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

WAZ520-270000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and high mountain snow in the

morning, then rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow in the evening, then rain

overnight. High mountain snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. No high mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of freezing

rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. High mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

Valleys, south wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with freezing rain likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ521-270000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts over an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

mountain snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely.

Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 30s.

