963 FPUS56 KPDT 091158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

WAZ026-100000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-100000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-100000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 21. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ029-100000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 23. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 22. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ030-100000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ520-100000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 23.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ521-100000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 26.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

