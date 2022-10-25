WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

098 FPUS56 KPDT 251058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

WAZ026-252300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ027-252300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ028-252300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ029-252300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ030-252300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and mountain snow in the evening,

then rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy

at times overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers

in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

in the 30s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s,

except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s

valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s

to lower 50s valleys.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and high mountain snow showers likely.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

WAZ520-252300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to

lower 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then a chance

of rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper

40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower to mid 50s

valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers

likely. Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ521-252300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain and mountain snow overnight. Little or no mountain snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather